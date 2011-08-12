Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* About 70 percent of Libyans in Muammar Gaddafi's main stronghold Tripoli still support him and he is in no danger of falling anytime soon, a captured Libyan intelligence officer said Friday.

* Troops loyal to Gaddafi are still in control of the oil terminal and refinery of the strategic eastern port of Brega despite rebel advances, a rebel spokesman said Friday.

* U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon voiced alarm on Thursday over recent reports of civilians killed in Libya's civil war and called on all sides to do as much as possible to avoid killing innocent people.

* More countries are likely to announce next week that they will free up frozen assets for the use of rebels in Libya, a British official said Thursday, adding that economic and military pressure had left Gaddafi "desperate."

* Tunisia said Thursday its troops were patrolling fuel stations to curb the flow of smuggled gasoline into neighboring Libya, a trade helping Gaddafi to hold on to power.

* Libya warned Thursday that any of its citizens found using a Thuraya satellite phone without a permit would be treated as a spy for NATO and could face the death penalty.

* NATO said it conducted 123 air sorties Thursday, 42 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit Thursday included:

-- One ammunition store in the vicinity of Waddan

-- One armed vehicle, one multiple rocket launcher and one towed artillery piece near Brega

-- Two armed vehicles in the vicinity of Bir Al Ghanem

-- Five surface-to-air missile vehicles in the Tripoli area

-- One radar in the Sirte area

-- One command-and-control node in the vicinity of Zlitan

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 18,656 sorties including 7,079 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Seventeen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Thursday, 11 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. One was boarded but was not diverted.

A total of 2,146 vessels have been hailed, 216 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

