Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libyan rebels hoisted their flag in the center of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli, on Sunday after the most dramatic advance in months cut off Muammar Gaddafi's capital from its main link to the outside world.

* Forces loyal to Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are clashing with rebels a few kilometers from the main border crossing into neighboring Tunisia, Tunisians close to the border told Reuters on Saturday.

* NATO said it conducted 110 air sorties on Saturday, 47 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Friday included:

-- Seven military vehicles and one multiple rocket launcher in the vicinity of Brega

-- One military vehicle in the vicinity of Tripoli

-- One ammunition storage facility in the vicinity of Waddan

-- Two military vehicles in the vicinity of Zlitan

-- One military vehicle in the vicinity of Bir Al Ghanam

-- Four anti-aircraft guns in the vicinity of Misratah

-- Two tanks in the vicinity of Zawiyah

-- Two military vehicles and one anti-aircraft gun in the vicinity of Tawurgah

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 18,884 sorties including 7,174 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Seventeen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Friday, 17 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

A total of 2,173 vessels have been hailed, 217 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

