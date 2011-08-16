Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi fired a Scud missile for the first time in Libya's civil war on Sunday.

* NATO said the use of Scud missiles by Gaddafi could harm civilians, but has as much chance of changing the military course of the war as "throwing dishes against a wall."

* Rebels fighting to end Gaddafi's 41-year rule have seized two strategic towns near Tripoli over the past two days, cutting the city off from its supply lines and leaving the Libyan leader with a dwindling set of options if he is to stay in power.

* Libya's rebel National Transitional Council said it was not holding any talks with Gaddafi's government or with the U.N. special envoy for Libya to resolve the civil war.

* NATO said it conducted 127 air sorties on Monday, 49 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* NATO said key targets hit on Monday included:

-- three tanks, one armed vehicle and one military vehicle near Zawiyah

-- one military storage facility near Al Khums

-- four multiple rocket launchers in the vicinity of Brega

-- one surface-to-air missile trans/loader vehicle, two surface-to-air missile systems, one radar and two tanks near Tripoli

-- one multiple rocket launcher near Misrata

-- one ammunition storage facility in the vicinity of Waddan

-- one military facility and two multiple rocket launchers near Zlitan.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 19,011 sorties including 7,223 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Sixteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Monday, 19 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Two were boarded, but none were diverted.

A total of 2,207 vessels have been hailed, 221 boarded and nine diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Alison Williams)