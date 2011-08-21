Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* A convoy of Libyan rebels entered a western district of Tripoli and appeared to meet little or no resistance from Muammar Gaddafi's forces, a witness said on Sunday.

* Muammar Gaddafi urged Libyans to take up arms and crush an uprising in Tripoli as rebel troops closed on the capital for a final onslaught on his stronghold.

* Thousands of rebel fighters 25 km (15 miles) west of Tripoli were moving toward the capital on Sunday evening.

* They took control of a barracks belonging to the Khamis brigade, an elite security unit commanded by one of Gaddafi's sons, Khamis.

* There was no sign of fierce resistance from Gaddafi's security forces.

* Gaddafi's former right-hand man Abdel Salam Jalloud, who has defected to the Libyan rebel side, said on Sunday Gaddafi would be toppled within 10 days.

* Gaddafi said on Sunday he will stay in Tripoli "until the end" and called on his supporters around the country to help liberate the capital from a rebel offensive.

* NATO said it conducted 105 air sorties on Saturday, 36 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Saturday included:

-- in the vicinity of Tripoli: three military facilities, one military storage facility, seven surface-to-air missile transloaders, one radar, one surface-to-surface missile, two armed vehicles, two armoured fighting vehicles, three command and control nodes, two multiple rocket launchers

-- near Sirte: one command and control node

-- in the area of Brega: one multiple rocket launcher, one heavy machine gun, one military firing position

-- in the vicinity of Gharyan: one armed vehicle, one anti-aircraft gun

-- near Zlitan: one surface-to-air missile launcher.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 19,751 sorties including 7,459 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Saturday, 18 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. One was boarded and diverted.

* A total of 2,276 vessels have been hailed, 228 boarded and ten diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

