Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libya's new masters offered a million-dollar bounty for the fugitive Muammar Gaddafi on Wednesday, after he urged his men to carry on a battle that kept the capital in a state of fear.

* France was working with Britain and other allies to draft a new United Nations resolution intended to ease sanctions and asset freezes imposed on Libya when Gaddafi was in charge.

* Washington was about to submit a U.N. resolution to release an immediate $1.5 billion for humanitarian needs.

* French President Nicolas Sarkozy said France would continue military operations in Libya under a United Nations mandate for as long as needed.

* NATO said it conducted 127 air sorties on Tuesday, 46 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit on Tuesday included:

-- in the vicinity of Tripoli: two armored fighting vehicles, two military heavy equipment trucks, three surface-to-air missile systems and one radar

-- near Ras Lanuf: three armed vehicles, three multiple rocket launchers

-- in the area of Zuara: two tanks, three armed vehicles, two military trucks and one military facility.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 20,212 sorties including 7,587 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Tuesday, 12 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded.

* A total of 2,313 vessels have been hailed, 236 boarded and ten diverted since the start of the arms embargo.