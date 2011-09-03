Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* The head of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), Mustafa Abdel Jalil, gave towns that have not joined the revolution one week to do so.

* He said investigations were under way to expose any institutional corruption in Libya.

* The NTC said opponents of Muammar Gaddafi may have taken control in the town of Bani Walid, where Gaddafi loyalists had been holding out and possibly hiding the former leader.

* Libya's National Transitional Council expects to restart oil production at the Misla and Sarir oil fields in around 10 days' time, the North African country's new oil minister Ali Tarhouni said Saturday.

* Russia has invited members of Libya's interim government to Moscow to discuss the future of Russian energy contracts in the country, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Saturday.

* The European Union imposed a ban on purchases of Syrian oil Saturday and targeted three Syrian firms in an expanded sanctions list meant to intensify pressure against President Bashar al-Assad's government.

* Britain will ship the remainder of $1.5 billion in frozen Libyan funds to Benghazi within a week, a senior official in the rebel government said Friday.

* Libya's new leadership reaffirmed its commitment to democracy Friday and worked on its priorities for spending billions of dollars released from the frozen assets of fugitive strongman Muammar Gaddafi.

* A shortage of water in Tripoli and surrounding areas remains a serious problem as the U.N. continues to put in place stop-gap solutions.

* Bulgarian police stormed the Libyan embassy in Sofia on Friday and forced out diplomats of Muammar Gaddafi's regime after a new ambassador appointed by Libya's interim authority arrived in the Balkan country, the foreign ministry said.

* Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam has been traveling around close to Tripoli, meeting tribal leaders and preparing to retake the Libyan capital, his spokesman said Friday.

* The huge numbers of weapons circulating in a postwar Libya with unsecured borders pose a risk to Europe and other nations, the European Union's senior representative in Tripoli said on Friday.

* NATO said it conducted 122 air sorties Friday, 40 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One ammunition store, 11 surface-to-air missile containers, three tanks, one training area in the vicinity of Sirte

-- One military vehicle storage facility in the vicinity of Bani Walid

-- One command-and-control node, one military vehicle in the vicinity of Hun

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,322 sorties including 7,998 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Friday, seven vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Three were boarded and none were diverted.

* A total of 2,463 vessels have been hailed, 254 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

