Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Libya's Muammar Gaddafi is on the run, Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said on Tuesday, adding that he did not know the ousted leader's location.

* Scores of Libyan army vehicles crossed the desert frontier into Niger in what may be a bid by Muammar Gaddafi to seek refuge in a friendly African state, military sources from France and Niger told Reuters on Tuesday.

* Gaddafi deployed special squads which held suspected opponents in shipping containers, tortured them for information about insurgent networks and disposed of their bodies in unmarked graves in a campaign to smash the revolt against his rule, evidence gathered by Reuters shows.

* Huge stockpiles of tank rounds, rockets and landmines are lying unguarded on the outskirts of Tripoli, fuelling worries that arms abandoned by Gaddafi's forces could undermine regional security.

* The head of an EU mission to Tripoli said on Tuesday he had been encouraged by progress toward restoring normality there but the situation remained fragile with far too many weapons still on the street.

* Water supplies to Tripoli resumed on Tuesday after engineers repaired wells in the south of the country which had stopped functioning because of the conflict.

* NATO said it conducted 116 air sorties on Monday, 42 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One military radar/communications site, one command-and-control bunker, four armed vehicles, four surface-to-air missile systems and two military settlements in the vicinity of Sirte

-- Three radars and four anti-aircraft artillery systems in the vicinity of Hun

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 21,662 sorties including 8,140 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fifteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Monday, 12 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Two were boarded but neither diverted.

* A total of 2,500 vessels have been hailed, 258 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)