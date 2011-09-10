Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Fighters of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) were battling with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi on Saturday for control of the desert town of Bani Walid, one of the last remaining strongholds of the country's former leader.

* NATO denied a media report that it had told NTC forces to pull back from Bani Walid in preparation for air strikes by the military alliance, an official said on Saturday.

* Fighting erupted around the coastal city of Sirte, Gaddafi's birthplace, on Friday, a day ahead of a deadline for a negotiated surrender set by the NTC.

* The NTC dispatched hundreds of fighters toward the Gaddafi-held town of Sabha in the far south of the country, it said on Friday.

* NATO said it conducted 110 air sorties on Friday, 40 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One surface-to-surface missile facility, one multiple rocket launcher, and one armed vehicle in the vicinity of Sirte

-- One command and control node in the vicinity of Hun

-- One military facility in the vicinity of Al Jufrah

-- One tank in vicinity of Sabha

-- One armed vehicle in the vicinity of Bani Walid

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 22,116 sorties including 8,296 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Friday, 12 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Four were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,551 vessels have been hailed, 267 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

