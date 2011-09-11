Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Fighters of Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC) said they would resume their attack on the desert town of Bani Walid on Sunday, as they battle to drive loyalists of Muammar Gaddafi from one of his last remaining strongholds.

* NTC fighters trying to push into the northern outskirts of Bani Walid on Saturday met with fierce resistance from Gaddafi troops in the town, who are estimated to number about 1,000.

* NATO said its warplanes had destroyed a rocket launcher and hit other targets in Bani Walid during strikes on Saturday, but declined to comment on reports of further sorties by NATO aircraft in the area on Sunday.

* NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil arrived in Tripoli on Saturday for the first time since anti-Gaddafi rebels captured the city on August 23. The NTC has said it will complete its move to the Libyan capital this week.

* NATO said it conducted 112 air sorties on Saturday, 50 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- One multiple rocket launcher, one tank and 2 armed vehicles in the vicinity of Bani Walid

-- One set of surface-to-air missile canisters, two tanks and two armed vehicles in the vicinity of Sirte

-- three anti-aircraft guns and five surface-to-air missile canisters in the area of Waddan

-- One staging area in vicinity of Sabha

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 22,228 sorties including 8,346 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Saturday, 13 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Three were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,564 vessels have been hailed, 270 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

