Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Nicolas Sarkozy and David Cameron landed in Libya to a heroes' welcome, promising help for the new rulers French and British air power helped install and being told the favor may be repaid in deals on oil and reconstruction.

* At a news conference held under heavy security and the eyes of attack helicopters overhead, interim premier Mahmoud Jibril spoke of "our thanks for this historic stance" taken by the two European leaders, whose backing for the February uprising drew a hesitant United States and some Arab governments into a war that did not always look set to end well for the rebels.

* But though he hotly denied talk of among Arabs of "under the table deals for Libya's riches," the head of the National Transitional Council (NTC), Mustafa Abdel Jalil, did say that in return for their helping end 42 years of rule by Muammar Gaddafi, key allies could expect preferential treatment in the future.

* An attack on a Libyan oil refinery this week by militia loyal to Gaddafi was an isolated incident and steps are being taken to protect oil infrastructure, the head of the National Oil Corp. (NOC) has said.

* Britain cleared the way on Thursday for essential travel to the capital Tripoli and a number of other Libyan towns, lifting curbs that had held back businesses seeking to win contracts to rebuild the North Africa country.

* Britain's Cameron said his government would look to unfreeze a further 12 billion pounds ($18.9 billion) in Libyan assets if a United Nations Security Council resolution on Libya was passed.

* Libya expects oil production to reach 1.6 million barrels per day by the end of next year, a central bank representative said on Thursday.

* NATO said it conducted 123 air sorties on Wednesday, 49 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said key targets hit included:

-- one military vehicle storage facility, one command-and-control node, four radar systems, two surface-to-air missile systems in the vicinity of Sirte

-- two anti-aircraft guns, one radar system, two military logistic vehicles and three surface-to-air missile systems near Waddan

-- one vehicle storage depot and two military staging areas in the vicinity of Sabha

-- two armed vehicles near Bani Walid

-- one multiple rocket launcher and two armed vehicles near Zillah

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 22,701 sorties including 8,520 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Fourteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, 19 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. Four were boarded but none diverted.

* A total of 2,638 vessels have been hailed, 285 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

