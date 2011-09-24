Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis.

* Provisional government forces backed by NATO warplanes swarmed into the city of Sirte on Saturday as they tried to win control of one of deposed leader Muammar Gaddafi's last bastions of support.

* The provisional government forces found weapons believed to be banned internationally near Sabha and Wadan, the head of the National Transitional Council (NTC) said.

* An interim government in Libya will be announced within the next few days and will include 22 ministerial portfolios, a spokesman for the North African country's transitional rulers said on Friday.

* NATO said that key hits on Friday in the vicinity of Sirte had included one ammunition storage facility, one anti aircraft gun, one command and control node and two armed vehicles. It said it had conducted 111 sorties and 36 strike sorties in Libya on Friday.

* Forces loyal to Gaddafi who control the city of Sirte have been executing residents suspected of sympathizing with Libya's new rulers, forces backing the country's interim government and fleeing residents said.

* The U.S. ambassador returned to work in Libya on Thursday, raising the U.S. flag over a re-opened embassy a month after Gaddafi was driven from power with the help of a NATO-led bombing campaign.

* Oil, the lifeblood of the battered Libyan economy, is starting to trickle onto the world market as the country recovers from seven months of fighting, but it could take as long as three years to get back to pre-war output levels, analysts say.

* Libya's interim rulers said on Thursday they had further consolidated their control over Sahara desert towns that had been among Gaddafi's last strongholds, and said he himself was running out of places to hide.

* Libya's former prime minister, Al Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, has been arrested in Tunisia, Al Arabiya television reported, citing unnamed sources.

* Gaddafi's spokesman told Reuters on Thursday that NATO air strikes and shelling of Sirte by interim government forces on Wednesday and Thursday killed 151 people.

* Forces loyal to Libya's new government have occupied all districts of the desert city of Sabha, until now a stronghold of supporters of Gaddafi, and are investigating reports he may have fled the city, a government spokesman said on Thursday.

* NATO said last week it was confident it could conclude its mission in Libya before the end of a 90-day extension agreed this week, and called on forces loyal to Gaddafi to surrender.

* Libya's interim rulers said they had captured one of Gaddafi's last strongholds deep in the Sahara desert, finding a secret stock of chemical weapons, and had largely taken control of another.

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 23,682 sorties, including 8,865 strike sorties. NATO members participating in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Thirteen ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Friday, 11 vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None were boarded or diverted.

* A total of 2,792 vessels have been hailed, 290 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

