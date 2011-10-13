Following are the latest political and military developments in the Libyan crisis:

* Libyan government fighters have captured Muammar Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim as he tried to escape the battle-torn city of Sirte, National Transitional Council (NTC) officials said.

* The capture of the deposed leader's national security adviser, and the first member of the Gaddafi family, is a big boost to Libya's new rulers, whose forces are still battling pro-Gaddafi fighters in his home town of Sirte.

* Libya's interim leaders have approved a request to open an investigation into Gaddafi's son Saadi over the murder of a footballer who played for the national team in the 1980s, prosecutor Abdullah Banoun said on Wednesday.

* Banoun told people gathered at the player's club for a memorial service that the NTC had agreed the investigation into the murder of former midfielder and coach Basheer Al-Rryani could go ahead.

* NTC fighters in Sirte walked in streets where they had fought fierce clashes a day before. Other fighters searched damaged houses as a few civilians emerged from their basements.

* "More than 80 percent of Sirte is now under our control. Gaddafi's men are still in parts of the Number Two and the 'Dollar' neighborhoods," said NTC commander Mustah Hamza.

* An influential Libyan Islamist cleric who has criticized the country's new leaders joined a group affiliated with the interim ruling NTC on Wednesday, in what could be a sign of the growing clout of religious figures.

* NATO said it conducted 88 air sorties on Wednesday, 26 of them strike sorties to identify and hit targets.

* It said targets hit included:

-- Two military vehicles in the vicinity of Sirte

-- One military vehicle near Bani Walid

* Since NATO took command of air strikes on March 31, its aircraft have conducted 25,638 sorties, including 9,504 strike sorties. NATO members taking part in air strikes include France, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Belgium, Italy and the United States.

* Twelve ships under NATO command are patrolling the central Mediterranean Sea to enforce a U.N. arms embargo. On Wednesday, nine vessels were hailed to determine destination and cargo. None was boarded or diverted.

* A total of 3,004 vessels have been hailed, 296 boarded and 11 diverted since the start of the arms embargo.

(Reporting by Johanna Somers)