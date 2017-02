BERLIN The U.N. Security Council decision to cancel its mandate for a seven-month-old NATO military operation in Libya gave NATO firm ground for terminating its operation, NATO Secretary-General Anders Fogh Rasmussen said Thursday.

Asked about a future role for NATO in Libya he said: "I do not foresee a major NATO role in Libya in the forthcoming period. If requested we can assist the new authorities in the transformation to democracy ... but I wouldn't expect new tasks beyond that."

