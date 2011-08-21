BRUSSELS NATO said on Sunday it would continue to enforce its United Nations mandate to protect civilians in Libya, after rebel forces fought their way into the capital Tripoli to force Muammar Gaddafi from power.

"What we continue to do is we continue to enforce the UN mandate that we have, which is to protect civilians," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

"All sides in this conflict have a clear responsibility to protect civilians ... If we see that there are further (attempts) to attack civilians, we'll continue to enforce the mandate."

NATO has conducted air strikes in Libya since the end of March to fulfill a United Nations mandate calling for military action to protect civilians in the Libyan conflict.

