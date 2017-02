NIAMEY Muammar Gaddafi is not in Niger and reports of a 200-vehicle convoy entering the country from Libya in recent days are not true, Niger Justice Minister Marou Amadou said Wednesday.

"We want to inform the world that Gaddafi is not in Libya," Amadou said at a media conference.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Louise Ireland)