AGADEZ, Niger Already awash with bandits, ex-rebel nomads and a growing number of al Qaeda-linked gunmen, Niger's desert north is now the main escape route south from the war in Libya -- and could yet emerge as Muammar Gaddafi's bolt-hole.

French and Nigerien military sources signaled Monday the presence of a large convoy of vehicles carrying pro-Gaddafi forces through the region, sparking speculation that Gaddafi himself could join them as part of an exile bid.

If he does, he will pass through a desert world teeming with paradoxes, as chronic insecurity contrasts with the legendary hospitality of indigo-turbaned Tuareg nomads while a tenacious cross-Saharan smuggling trade pulls a lucky few out of poverty.

Gaddafi is no stranger to the vast region, itself the size of France, having used his oil wealth to fund both ambitious development projects and dabble in politics by, at times, both backing and seeking to mediate an end to various rebellions.

Blighted over the decades by local uprisings against the government of the day in the southern city of Niamey, the north and its regional hub Agadez have sought to reveal its breathtaking scenery to hardy travelers whenever security allows.

In the good days, charter jets flew in from Europe and foreigners traveled through the desert, mounted on camels or four-wheel drives, brushing up against Tuareg encampments where they would enjoy the bitter-sweet local tea under star-studded night skies.

There were high hopes of a renaissance of tourism when the last rebellion ended two years ago, but since then a new threat -- kidnappings of Westerners by groups tied to local al Qaeda operatives -- has scared all but the bravest few away.

KIDNAPPING

This month marks the anniversary of the kidnapping of seven foreigners employed by French mining firms Areva and Vinci in the uranium-mining town of Arlit, one of spate of hostage attacks across the Sahel. Four of the victims are believed to remain in captivity somewhere in neighboring Mali.

Armed groups are believed to have collected tens of millions of dollars in ransoms in recent years but tourism has collapsed.

A bone-jarring road up north underscores the lack of development in the region while dog-eared banknotes in circulation in Agadez, a city of some 80,000 inhabitants, bear testimony to the listless state of a local economy on the slide.

"Things have got worse here," said Salissou Idi, recently returned from the Libyan city of Misrata where he had been earning $400 a month as a hairdresser.

Since fleeing Libya he earns just $60 a month but points out: "It's nothing but poverty in Agadez but I prefer that to the hell of Misrata."

Yet even the town's auto-traders, once able to make a decent living from imports of cars from Libya destined for sub-Saharan Africa, say they are suffering from an illegal trade in vehicles smuggled in from Libya without payment of taxes or other duties.

At least 80,000 African migrants employed in Gaddafi's Libya have flooded back through northern Nigeria since the start of the conflict, putting even greater strain on local resources.

Only in July, regional governor Garba Maikido celebrated the latest disarmaments of former Tuareg rebels and was declaring a zero-tolerance policy against local gunmen, linked to al Qaeda or otherwise.

If Gaddafi were to consider flight, northern Niger would unlikely be anything more than a brief transit point in the search for permanent exile. One possible candidate is Burkina Faso next door, although it has played down such an outcome.

Now local authorities' biggest fear is a return to northern Niger of thousands of locals who found work as regulars in Gaddafi's army -- and who since the change of leadership are branded mercenaries and run the daily risk of reprisals.

"We are ready to take in our nationals, whether they fought in Libya or not," Maikido told Reuters this week. "But any armed man must follow procedures to be disarmed. If he doesn't he will be treated like an enemy."

