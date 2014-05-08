TRIPOLI Libya's government is committed to implementing an agreement with rebels occupying two ports in the east of the country and hopes the Ras Lanuf and Es Sider export terminals will reopen soon, a minister said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, rebel leaders had accused Tripoli of not fulfilling its part of an agreement struck in April to reopen four seized ports, two of which have been already reopened.

"Both sides are committed to the agreement ... Two ports have been reopened, Hariga and Zueitina. God willing, Ras Lanuf and Es Sider will reopen soon," Justice Minister Salah al-Merghani told reporters.

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; editing by Jane Baird)