BREGA, Libya Libya can resume oil production in just three to four days and will reach full pre-war output levels within a year, interim Oil and Finance Minister Ali Tarhouni said on Saturday.

Oil production in the North African country has been at a virtual standstill for months as the war that ousted Muammar Gaddafi raged near coastal terminals, causing damage to facilities and driving out foreign workers.

"On Tuesday or Wednesday we will start at Sarir and Mesla(oilfields)," Tarhouni told reporters at the Brega export terminal. "We also will produce gas and oil, not simultaneously, from Sharara and Wafa. We are looking at a difference of days."

The eastern fields of Sarir and Mesla have been in territory controlled by the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) for months and a core group of staff are already on site, according to operator the Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco).

Before the war, Libya pumped 1.6 million barrels per day and the NTC is keen to restart fields quickly to earn revenues from the country's main resource and escape the surging cost of fuel imports.

Tarhouni said the biggest challenge to getting the oil industry up and running will be security, adding that there was still a risk of militia attacks on oilfields like those in the Sirte Basin that lie deep in the desert.

Asked if there was still a risk of sabotage to facilities, he said: "There is. Only two weeks ago I would have told you it was a lot higher. The risk of sabotage is an ongoing process."

Foreign oil companies have yet to return to Libya in large numbers due partly to concerns about security.

Tarhouni said foreigners would not be allowed to bring their own security personnel into the country.

"If security is good enough for Libyans it should be good enough for foreign workers," he said.

(Editing by Barry Malone and Andrew Heavens)