BENGHAZI, Libya Libya's oil production can restart within weeks and reach full pre-war output within 15 months, the newly-appointed chairman of the country's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Tuesday.

"Starting up production will be within weeks, not months. After we start it will take less than 15 months (to reach full output)," Nouri Berouin, chairman of the NOC, told Reuters at the headquarters of Libya's ruling interim government, the National Transitional Council (NTC), in Benghazi.

The OPEC member was producing 1.6 million barrels per day before an uprising began in February against leader Muammar Gaddafi. The civil war caused foreign workers to flee and some oilfields and export terminals were damaged.

Berouin said most oilfields were "fine" and had not suffered major damage but that minefields around the Brega export terminal could slow the resumption of normal operations.

"Once our fields are secure we need to make sure we clear the mines. Building up output will require logistical support and we might need our foreign partners," he said.

NTC fighters moved into Tripoli earlier this month but clashes with forces loyal to Gaddafi continue near the major coastal oil terminals of Es-Sider and Ras Lanuf.

Oil contracts signed with the Libyan NOC before the war when it was under the leadership of Shokri Ghanem will be respected, Berouin said.

"I have met with international oil companies and the first thing I told them was that we respect all contracts," he said.

(Editing by Christian Lowe and James Jukwey)