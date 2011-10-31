TRIPOLI Tripoli academic, Abdul Raheem al-Keeb, was Monday elected Libya's interim prime minister in a vote conducted by members of the ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) in front of reporters.

"This transition period has its own challenges. One thing we will be doing is working very closely with the NTC and listening to the Libyan people," al-Keeb said after the 51 NTC members voted, with 26 backing him in Tripoli through a ballot.

"We salute and remember the revolutionaries who we will never forget. We will not forget their families," he said. "I say to them that the NTC did not and will not forget them and also the coming government will do the same," he added.

Former interim prime minister, Mahmoud Jibril, fulfilled a promise to resign after Libya was declared officially "liberated" after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's hometown Sirte and his subsequent killing.

The NTC has promised to hold elections after eight months for a national assembly that will spend a year drawing up a new constitution before a parliamentary poll.

Al-Keeb said that he expected to choose his cabinet ministers within two weeks.

"We said we would (elect a cabinet) a month from the liberation. We have two weeks left and we intend to meet that deadline."

(Reporting by Oliver Holmes)