Abdullah al-Thinni (L), Prime Minister of Libya's internationally recognised government, arrives for talks with Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (R) at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

TRIPOLI Libya's internationally recognized Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said in a television interview that he would resign.

"I officially resign and I will submit my resignation to the House of Representatives on Sunday," he told "Libya channel", a private TV station in an interview broadcast late on Tuesday.

