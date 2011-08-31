BENGHAZI Ashraf left his teaching job in Benghazi to fight alongside Libya's rebels, hoping to take revenge on a government that killed his brother years earlier in Tripoli's Abu Salim prison.

But driving to the front line near the oil town of Brega in March, the 29-year-old was captured by Muammar Gaddafi loyalists and ended up in Abu Salim himself.

"They dealt with us in a brutal way," Ashraf told Reuters shortly after his release five months later, describing months in a cramped cell, torture inflicted on a fellow cellmate and a near escape in which several prisoners were gunned down.

"They kept saying 'you are rats, you are rats', because that is what Gaddafi had called us."

The uprising that began in the eastern city of Benghazi in February was ignited by outrage over abuses in the Abu Salim prison -- notorious for a massacre in 1996 that killed 2,000 and used by Gaddafi's government to punish dissidents.

Ashraf's time in the prison was a living nightmare, spent mostly in a cell the size of a squash court packed with 36 other inmates, with a stench so bad the guards wore masks.

"There was a small window through which they give you food and water. These people had masks over their faces to protect them from the smell," he said.

Prisoners were given one egg, one piece of cheese and five millilitres of water every day.

"During the detention there was an officer who often burst open the door with his leg and said 'my brother is fighting against the rebels on the front line. If something happens to him, I will kill you for sure'" he said.

INMATES TORTURED

Ashraf said he was never tortured but that a friend of his in the cell had been.

"They took him into a place where you are supposed to confess what you did. They tied his arms and legs together to curve the backbone and then they mockingly handed him water."

"They blindfolded him and threw stone blocks on him and beat him and kicked him. Then they asked him again to confess to charges of treason. He eventually confessed," said Ashraf.

Information from the outside was limited but some prisoners working as cooks and cleaners were able to glean information from the television sets of prison officials, and it was this way that Ashraf learned of the military success of rebels in the Western Mountains over the summer.

NATO airstrikes in Tripoli spurred the prisoners to attempt escape, and one of Gaddafi's colonels offered to help.

"In the last days NATO forces struck nearby. We were so afraid because we heard the TV say that Abu Salim was empty and we thought NATO would bomb us," he said.

"The Colonel opened the prison doors for us to escape but it's a long way from the prison to the main gate and when we got there Gaddafi troops started firing on us, so we went back to the prison again," he said.

The troops killed two people and wounded eight, he said.

RETURN TO BENGHAZI

Ashraf returned to Benghazi on a humanitarian flight on Saturday after being rescued. At least two ships full of prisoners have arrived in Benghazi since the capture of Tripoli.

Colonel Hisham Buhagiar, commander of the anti-Gaddafi forces, said 28,000 prisoners had been freed so far, but officials say thousands remain unaccounted for.

"The question in Libyan minds is where are the rest of the prisoners?," said National Transitional Council military spokesman Colonel Ahmed Bani.

NTC forces are also looking for mass graves.

Relatives of victims of the 1996 Abu Salim massacre were at the forefront of the uprising and many say the arrest of human rights lawyer Fathi Terbil on February 15 was the catalyst for the revolt.

While Benghazi is calmed, fighting goes on elsewhere and a battle appears imminent in Gaddafi's last coastal stronghold of Sirte, east of Tripoli.

Asked if he will go back to the front, Ashraf beamed: "Of course."

"My mother says that even if all the family is killed to bring down Gaddafi it will be a great thing."

(Editing by Richard Valdmanis in Tunis)

