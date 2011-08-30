ZAWIYA, Libya - Just before Abdul Adim Gabasa was bundled into the trunk of a car to be imprisoned for the fourth time, he saw a protest that he was sure spelled the end of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Mohammed Adel Bishty, an unemployed 26-year-old, was probably at that same protest in the western Libyan town of Zawiya, before he decided to join the armed uprising against Gaddafi's 42-year rule.

Like Gabasa, he soon found himself in prison.

For decades thousands were imprisoned and executed for threatening Gaddafi's absolute power before the uprising which started in February spread hope of change across the country.

Now liberty is a prized possession for those who once felt Libya was a prison for their hopes and dreams.

"When I first went to the demonstration in the town square and saw the enthusiasm in the young men's eyes, that they had broken the fear barrier, I knew it was only a matter of time for Gaddafi," 58-year-old Gabasa said.

"A matter of time and matter of dead bodies," he added.

Gabasa was first imprisoned in 1973, with several other male relatives, as part of a campaign to purge the country of people Gaddafi considered "sick" -- the politically and culturally active and the intelligentsia.

Interested in literature and poetry, Gabasa found sharing cells with common criminals particularly tough.

Eight months later he was released but his relatives, who had formed a loose political association, remained in prison until 1988 and his family were marked as subversives.

Gabasa was imprisoned for a second time for three weeks as a precaution after an attempted coup against Gaddafi who had banned political parties after coming to power in a 1969 putsch.

But it was a letter Gabasa sent to a friend abroad that led to him being tried by a military court and jailed for a decade.

"I had written of my frustration in living here, of being sidelined, constantly under suspicion and the terrible political situation. I never mentioned Gaddafi," Gabasa said.

His sentence in 1978 was for four years but it was arbitrarily extended, he said.

After his release, Gabasa said he got used to Gaddafi's rule. That was until some 40 men came to his door, among them a man in a mask who identified him, and he was put into the trunk of a car in front of his sons.

He was jailed for the fourth time in March, this time for encouraging the uprising by attending the protest in Zawya town square.

EID SHEEP

Zawya was among the first towns in Libya's west to rise up against the Libyan leader, and Bishty was among the first to join the armed struggle.

Unemployment and poor economic prospects were among the triggers for the uprising, with Libya's oil wealth firmly in the hands of Gaddafi, his family and inner circle.

"I hid everywhere during the day, in the graveyard, in trees, before attacking Gaddafi's forces at night," said Bishty, his rifle slung over his shoulder.

Gaddafi labeled the rebels "rats" and vowed to crush the uprising. He sent tanks and fighter jets to attack the poorly armed and poorly trained rebel fighters who were mostly young.

Under pressure in Zawya, Bishty attempted to take a boat in June to join rebels in another part of Libya.

"I was 10 kilometers from the shore, on a boat with lawyers and judges trying to escape, before Gaddafi's boats surrounded us, took us to a nearby island and grouped us all together," Bishty said.

"One of them lifted a rocket-propelled grenade launcher and said he'd been ordered to execute us all. Then, thank God, a human being, a captain, intervened and said there should be an investigation before executions," Bishty said.

Bishty said he was beaten with electric cables and rifle butts, then taken to Libya's notorious Abu Salim prison, where he spent almost two months.

He was part of a group labeled by prison guards as the "Eid Sheep" -- men due to be executed at the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which in Libya falls on Wednesday.

Sheep are often slaughtered in Muslim countries to mark celebrations, although not usually the end of Ramadan.

FREEDOM

Gabasa, a former Libyan airlines employee, began his sentence on March 18. Over the ensuing months he rapidly lost weight, having to share a daily ration of a bread roll the length of his palm among four people.

But the sound of NATO fighter jets bombing Gaddafi's military assets kept his morale high. Eventually, guards told prisoners the rebels were near, prompting inmates to bang frantically on their cell doors.

The guards fired tear gas to quiet them down.

At about 2 am on August 21, rebel fighters freed Gabasa, who found the prison empty of guards. Cheering crowds gathered outside Ain Thara prison, some handing Gabasa cigarettes, others helping him telephone his family.

Gabasa cried tears of joy. "The feeling was extraordinary. I forgot everything, all the prison time, the beatings, the misery. I felt new," he said.

"In prison I wondered what kind of awful Libya I was leaving my children. Now I'm leaving them a free Libya, where a person can live in dignity."

Two days later, Bishty joined the 28,000 other prisoners, according to rebel figures, who have been freed since the uprising.

"I can't describe my joy. I'm living in a dream. Ever since I left prison I have a complete happiness," he said.

"Almost everyone was crying. It was like we didn't exist before. What was Libya under Gaddafi but one big prison?"

