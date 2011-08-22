Libyan rebel fighters poured into Tripoli and on Monday morning controlled most of the capital, though fighting persisted in a few districts. The whereabouts of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi were unknown but the rebels held two of his sons, Saif Al-Islam and Mohammed.

Here are reactions to the rebel advance into Tripoli.

KONSTANTIN KOSACHYOV, HEAD OF INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS COMMITTEE OF RUSSIA'S DUMA:

"The situation for Gaddafi has reached the point of no return, he no longer has any chance of controlling what is going on, even in Tripoli. He must acknowledge his defeat and bow to the will of the people."

"There are signs that today's nighttime events, when opposition forces stormed Tripoli, were supported by NATO forces. This provokes regret because it casts doubt on the legitimacy of what is happening now as well as the country's future."

GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER WOLFGANG SCHAEUBLE:

"Obviously it's good news that the bloodletting will now hopefully be over and that a horrible dictator has been toppled. The hope is that there will be a stable democracy now (in Libya). But it's all very uncertain at this point. In any case all efforts have to go towards that aim ... And now we want to do what we can to contribute to help them."

ITALIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FRANCO FRATTINI:

"Not more than 10-15 percent of Tripoli is in the hands of the (Libyan) regime."

"Time has run out" for negotiations over a possible exile for Gaddafi and he must face trial at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

EU FOREIGN AFFAIRS HIGH REPRESENTATIVE CATHERINE ASHTON:

"We are witnessing the last moments of the Gaddafi regime. I call on Gaddafi to step down without further delay and avoid further bloodshed.

"Today Libya is entering a new era. I salute the courage of those who have fought to make this possible. It is now time to launch a process of transition towards a new Libya, in which democratic principles, justice and human rights are fully respected.

CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN MA ZHAOXU:

"China respects the choice of the Libyan people and hopes that the situation there will quickly return to stability and that people's lives can return to normal."

"China is willing to work with the international community to play a positive role in rebuilding Libya."

UAE POLITICAL SCIENTIST ABDULKHALEQ ABDULLA:

"The most important thing that happened in Libya on the night of August 22 is not the fall of Gaddafi's regime but the joining of 5 million people to the procession of freedom."

"I think the most miserable person on earth after Muammar Gaddafi is Syria's Bashar al Assad. Gaddafi's fall will not only make the Libyan people happy, but will also inspire the Syrian people."

MARTIN HVIDT, ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR, CENTER FOR CONTEMPORARY MIDDLE EAST STUDIES, UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN DENMARK

"I think basically it will follow the same model as in Egypt (when Gaddafi is gone). The liberation army ... probably will basically take over but only for an interim period."

"They will probably enter a democratic process but it will take a long time because they are not really prepared, they had no experience over the last 40 years with any type of parliamentarianism or democracy."

"The possibility of internal fighting between the (rebel) factions does not seem likely but we also know it is a very tribal society. There will be ... a competition for power in Libya. The danger would be that you would have an extended period when it is not clear who will be in charge."

BRITISH FOREIGN OFFICE MINISTER ALISTAIR BURT:

"The first and most important thing is to make sure that civil order is preserved, that there is food, that there is water, there is power -- all the things that people need to make sure their daily lives go on,"

"The evidence of ... other cities would suggest that when the National Transitional Council has been in charge instead of the Gaddafi regime things have worked perfectly well."

"(There have been) no major reprisals against those who had previously been supporting the regime and that is what we want to see -- stable order in Tripoli as quickly as possible."

HAMAS SPOKESMAN SAMI ABU ZUHRI:

"Hamas welcomes the entry by Libyan revolution fighters into the capital Tripoli and congratulates them on this great victory."

"We hope this will represent a turning point in the history of Libya towards progress and prosperity in implementing the will of the Libyan people."

SHADI HAMID, RESEARCH DIRECTOR OF BROOKINGS DOHA CENTER:

"Arabs needed this, they needed another victory, this changes the whole tone in the region after several months of disappointment. You can see this on Twitter and Facebook that the whole region is watching this very closely.

"The NTC is an impressive body. They've done an impressively good job governing Benghazi ... They've been preparing for several months.

"It's probably going to be messy, there's always a risk after the fall of a leader ... But the international community is united in supporting the NTC.

EGYPTIAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HAMDEEN SABAHY:

"I salute the triumph of the Libyan people after a long struggle against Gaddafi's rule."

"It is certain that the Arab revolution will continue and will triumph against all tyrants and oppressors. Arab revolutions are completed today by the victory of the Libyan people. Congratulations on your freedom."

FRENCH INTELLECTUAL BERNARD-HENRI LEVY, REBEL SUPPORTER:

"Gaddafi now controls a lot less than 20 percent of Tripoli. He now controls nothing more than his bunker."

"The National Transitional Council is capable of managing what it has promised to do, that is to say the transition. These men have always said they had no personal ambition and did not wish to run the country in the long term. They are there to organize the transition.

"Libya will go down in history as the anti-Iraq. Iraq was democracy parachuted into a country by a foreign power in a country which hadn't asked for it. Libya was a rebellion which demanded help from an international coalition led by France, and which will continue in the reconstruction of the country.

KUWAITI MP WALEED AL-TABTABAIE:

"Mubarak's departure is a victory for the youth and a loss for Israel, Gaddafi's departure is a victory for the people and a loss for comedy and Bashar (al-Assad)'s departure will be a victory for Syria and a loss for Iran."

