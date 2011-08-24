Lebanon has joined more than 40 countries in recognizing the Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), set to take power and move to Tripoli after rebels forced veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi to abandon his headquarters in the capital.
The NTC declared itself the sole legitimate representative of the Libyan people on March 5 and appointed Mahmoud Jibril on March 23 to form an interim government.
Here are the countries that have recognized the NTC:
Albania
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Britain
Bulgaria
Canada
Croatia
Denmark
Egypt
Finland
France
Gambia
Germany
Greece
Iraq
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Nigeria
Palestinian Authority
Panama
Portugal
Qatar
Senegal
Slovenia
Spain
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
* China has not formally recognized the NTC, but said on Wednesday it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."
