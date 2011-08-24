Lebanon has joined more than 40 countries in recognizing the Libya's National Transitional Council (NTC), set to take power and move to Tripoli after rebels forced veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi to abandon his headquarters in the capital.

The NTC declared itself the sole legitimate representative of the Libyan people on March 5 and appointed Mahmoud Jibril on March 23 to form an interim government.

Here are the countries that have recognized the NTC:

Albania

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Belgium

Britain

Bulgaria

Canada

Croatia

Denmark

Egypt

Finland

France

Gambia

Germany

Greece

Iraq

Italy

Japan

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Luxembourg

Maldives

Malta

Montenegro

Morocco

Netherlands

Nigeria

Palestinian Authority

Panama

Portugal

Qatar

Senegal

Slovenia

Spain

Tunisia

Turkey

United Arab Emirates

United States

* China has not formally recognized the NTC, but said on Wednesday it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."

* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."

(Writing by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit; Editing by Alistair Lyon)