Benin, Niger and Togo have formally recognized Libya's rebels, breaking ranks with the African Union which said on Friday it could not recognize the rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) until fighting had ended.
More than 40 countries now recognize the NTC, set to take power and move to Tripoli after rebels forced veteran leader Muammar Gaddafi to abandon his headquarters in the capital.
The NTC declared itself the sole legitimate representative of the Libyan people on March 5 and appointed Mahmoud Jibril on March 23 to form an interim government.
Here are the countries that have recognized the NTC:
Albania
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belgium
Benin
Britain
Bulgaria
Burkina Faso
Canada
Chad
Croatia
Denmark
Egypt
Finland
France
Gambia
Germany
Greece
Iraq
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kuwait
Latvia
Lebanon
Luxembourg
Maldives
Malta
Montenegro
Morocco
Netherlands
Niger
Nigeria
Palestinian Authority
Panama
Portugal
Qatar
Senegal
Slovenia
Spain
Togo
Tunisia
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
United States
* China has not formally recognized the NTC, but said on Wednesday it had "always attached significance to (its) important role."
* Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that Moscow might establish formal relations with the rebels if they were able to "unite the country for a new democratic start."
Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)