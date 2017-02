TUNIS About 200 Libyan rebel fighters have reached the capital Tripoli in boats from Misrata to reinforce fighters already in the city, a pro-rebel activist in the capital told a Reuters reporter outside the country on Sunday.

He added that rebels were in a fierce gun battle with forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi inside the Mitiga airbase in Tripoli's Tajoura district.

(Writing by Richard Valdmanis)