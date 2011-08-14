ALGIERS Libyan rebel fighters on Sunday captured the coastal town of Surman, about 45 miles west of the capital, a rebel spokesman told Reuters.

"The revolutionaries today entered the center of Surman. They are now in full control of the town. There is no fighting there now," the spokesman, called Abdulrahman, said by telephone from the town of Zintan. His account could not immediately be verified.

The spokesman, who said he had been in Surman earlier on Sunday, told Reuters 10 rebels were killed in the fighting and 34 wounded. Earlier, rebels entered the town of Zawiyah, a short distance east from Surman.

