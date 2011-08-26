Libyan rebel fighters react as they search for snipers while fighting for the final push to flush out Muammar Gaddafi's forces in Abu Slim area in Tripoli, August 25, 2011. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

ISTANBUL The Libyan rebel political leader said on Friday the transitional government-in-waiting will seek a seat at the United Nations next month following the apparent overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi this week.

"We hope that next month Libya will be occupying the seat it holds at the United Nations," Mahmoud Jibril told a news conference in Istanbul.

Libyan rebels, still battling pockets of loyalists in their hunt for fugitive strongman Gaddafi, have announced a move to govern the country from the capital, Tripoli.

Jibril, who met with Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu after Turkey hosted the Libya Contact Group of international powers on Thursday, said it was vital the National Transitional Council received financial aid to provide services.

"When the regime collapses all eyes will turn to the NTC to provide the Libyan people with services they have been deprived of for the last six months, including power and salaries," he said.

"In order to meet the expectations we need the finances. It is very important that the Libyan people don't feel deprived of resources."

Jibril also said the North African Arab country needed to rebuild its police and armed forces to re-establish security.

"We have to establish an army, a strong police force to be able to meet the needs of the people and we need capital and we need assets. All our friends in the international community speak of stability and security. We need that too."

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia; Editing by Mark Heinrich)