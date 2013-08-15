Libyan Deputy Oil Minister Omar Shakmak speaks during a joint news conference with other government ministers in Tripoli March 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

LONDON Libya has restarted refined product exports from its largest refinery Ras Lanuf but most crude oil terminals including Es Sider, the biggest, remain blocked by protests with exports still running at less than half of normal flows.

"The situation has not improved and we are going back to square one concerning Es Sider," Libya's deputy oil minister Omar Shakmak told Reuters on Thursday.

The large Ras Lanuf crude oil export terminal was also still closed, various sources including a port employee said.

The north African country's lifeblood oil industry has been stricken by striking port workers at its two largest ports for nearly three weeks, pushing output and exports to their lowest level since the civil war in 2011.

Earlier this week, Shakmak said exports from the Es Sider oil terminal could resume on Thursday or Friday.

But the situation has deteriorated again with no sign of an imminent restart.

The status at other ports was unchanged, Shakmak said.

The strikes at the Es Sider and Ras Lanuf ports, with a combined capacity of nearly 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), was started by armed security guards demanding higher pay but the country seems at a loss with what to offer next.

"Yesterday it was quite clear but today it was confirmed that negotiations have not succeeded. It not only a matter of money but I don't know what it is," Shakmak said.

"(Es Sider) is still under negotiation, nobody is able to confirm any timetable," a senior source at state firm National Oil Corp (NOC) said, dashing traders' hopes of a resumption.

"It is not a strike. It is a sort of hijacking. No legitimate demands are on the table."

The outages have been a major factor in pushing up oil prices, with benchmark Brent futures hitting at a four-month high of around $111 a barrel on Thursday.

"As long as Libya does not return to exporting crude oil it will be difficult for markets to significantly weaken. Run cuts will reduce some demand... but not a long term solution to a supply disruption," Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix in Switzerland said of production cutbacks by refineries.

Shakmak said Libyan output had fallen to 600,000-630,000 bpd due to power supply interruptions affecting the Hamada field, and output from the Mesla oilfield had fallen by 40,000 bpd.

REFINERY STARTS EXPORTS

One positive is a resumption of oil product exports from the 220,000-bpd refinery at Ras Lanuf. The refinery is operated by Lerco, a joint venture between NOC and UAE's Al Ghurair group.

"Lerco has started exporting again, its first cargo will load today. It is on its way to berth," a shipping source, closely linked to the situation, said.

The products are exported from a smaller port linked to the refinery.

A Libyan industry source also said that Lerco was "starting exports today." The refinery's main exports are gasoil and jet fuel.

(Additional reporting by Feras Bosalum in Tripoli; editing by James Jukwey)