LONDON Benghazi-based oil firm Agoco said it planned restarts at three more Libyan oilfields in east and west Libya by mid-October, boosting output to 350,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Oil is slowly starting to flow again after seven months of fighting and, if fresh projections prove correct, may beat the expectations of analysts who think it could take three years to reach pre-war output levels.

"Our target plan is to have the Nafoora field back on 5 October and Hamada and Beda on 15 October. That will bring total output to 350,000 barrels per day," said Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mauf by telephone on Wednesday.

The oil firm, a subsidiary of Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC), was the first to restart production in Libya after around seven months of war and is now pumping from the eastern Sarir and Mesla fields.

Agoco's current output is around 220,000 bpd, said Mayuf.

A senior source in NOC said last week the country's total output, including oil pumped from Agoco fields, could reach 500,000 bpd or nearly a third of pre-war output by early October.

EXPORT OUTLOOK

In a further indication that Libyan crude oil supplies will soon be reaching the international spot market, Agoco said it was planning to send its second cargo from the port next to Tobruk this week.

Libya's first oil cargo to be shipped in months sailed from the eastern port of Marsa el Hariga, next to Tobruk, on September 25 bound for Italy.

The first cargo was bought by trading firm Vitol, Mayuf said.

"There's another cargo of around 500,000 barrels, which will be exported to Zawiyah," he said, adding that this crude oil would be used to supply a domestic refinery.

Some of the fresh output from the fields in the eastern Sirte Basin will also be used to feed the Ras Lanuf refinery and will not be sold on international markets, he said.

