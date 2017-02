MOSCOW The United Nations should play the central role in rebuilding Libya following violence that has continued since rebels drove Muammar Gaddafi from his stronghold in Tripoli, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We proceed from the position that work in the post-conflict development of Libya must be carried out exclusively under the aegis of the U.N. Security Council," said Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich speaking at a news conference.

(Reporting By Steve Gutterman, Writing by Thomas Grove)