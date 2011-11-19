ZINTAN, Libya Saif al-Islam Gaddafi denied Saturday that he had been in contact with the International Criminal Court while he had been on the run before his capture by Libyan fighters.

Asked by Reuters on the plane which brought him to the town of Zintan after his capture in the early hours by anti-Gaddafi fighters, he said of reports last month that he had been in indirect contact with ICC officials: "It's all lies.

"I've never been in touch with them."

The ICC chief prosecutor said last month that he had received, through intermediaries, inquiries from Saif al-Islam about the treatment he might receive if he surrendered to the court at The Hague, which has indicted him for crimes against humanity.

Unlike Libya, which wants to try him for alleged serious crimes committed over many years, the ICC does not have the death penalty.

(Reporting by Mahoud al-Farjani in Zintan and Omar Younis in Tripoli; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)