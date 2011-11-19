TRIPOLI A spokesman for Libya's outgoing interim government said on Saturday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi would be tried in the country rather than being sent to The Hague.

"This is the final chapter of the Libyan drama," Information Minister Mahmoud Shammam told Reuters. "We will put him on trial in Libya and he will be judged by Libyan law for his crimes."

Gaddafi, like his late father, was indicted for crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague over his alleged role in killing demonstrators after the anti-Gaddafi uprising began in February. But Libyans also want to try him for previous alleged crimes.

Shammam said former intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi, the remaining Libyan indicted by the ICC who is still on the run, would be found in time. "We will hunt him until we capture him or kill him," he said.

