CAIRO Muammar Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam is believed to be still at large in Libya's desert, a member of the National Transitional Council said on Thursday after NTC officials said the former Libyan leader had been found and killed.

Abdelmajid Saif al-Nasr told the Qatar-based Al Jazeera satellite channel that Saif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity, was last known to have been in the area of Bani Walid and was believed to be "in the desert" around the town.

"But he will be captured soon," said Saif al-Nasr.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Habboush; Writing by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Mark Heinrich)