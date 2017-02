BRUSSELS Libyan government forces fired three Scud-type missiles on Monday from the area of Sirte, Muammar Gaddafi's home town, toward the coastal city of Misrata in central Libya, NATO said.

The western alliance said initial reports showed the rockets landed most likely at sea or on the shore, and NATO was not aware of any casualties or damage.

"We confirm reports concerning the firing of three surface-to-surface missiles on Monday evening," a NATO official said.