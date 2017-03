TRIPOLI Militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State said they were responsible for a bomb attack on a police station in the Libyan capital on Thursday, a statement posted on Twitter said.

The militants published pictures of the blast at the police station, close to the Foreign Ministry in central Tripoli.

A blast damaged the police station and cars outside, witnesses said.

