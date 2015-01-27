WASHINGTON An American security contractor working for Virginia-based security firm Crucible LLC was among those killed in an attack on a Libyan hotel on Tuesday, an executive of the firm said.

In confirming the fatality, the executive, Alan John, said the name of the contractor was not being released at this time. He gave no other details.

The State Department confirmed the death of a U.S. citizen in the attack. "We can confirm the death of a U.S. citizen in Libya. We have no additional details to share at this time," said a senior State Department official who was traveling with Secretary of State John Kerry.

Two heavily armed gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in Tripoli favored by Libyan officials and visiting delegations on Tuesday, killing at least eight people including four foreigners before blowing themselves up with a grenade.

