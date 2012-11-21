BENGHAZI, Libya A top security official in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi was killed in front of his home overnight on Wednesday, security officials said, in the latest violence to plague the cradle of the North African country's revolt.

Faraj al-Deirsy, head of Benghazi police, died from multiple gunshot wounds, police and interior ministry sources said.

"This happened in front of his house when unknown attackers opened fire and hit him before fleeing," a police source.

An interior ministry official confirmed that Deirsy, in charge of security in Benghazi, had been killed in front his home.

Libya has been hit by persistent instability since the overthrow of Muammer Gaddafi last year. Authorities are still trying to disarm numerous groups, mostly militias who took part in the uprising, who refuse to lay down their weapons.

Wednesday's incident was one of a number of attacks in Benghazi, where local groups have also staged protests demanding more powers for eastern Libya and objecting to what they say is the central authorities' neglect of the region.

In September, the U.S. ambassador to Libya and three other Americans were killed in an attack on the U.S. consulate in Benghazi.

The uprising against Gaddafi began in Benghazi in February 2011.

(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib in Benghazi and Ali Shuaib in Tripoli; Editing by Todd Eastham)