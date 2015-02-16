BAYDA, Libya Crude flows to Libya's Hariga port from the southeastern El Sarir oilfield remain disrupted after sabotage on a pipeline, a spokesman for state oil firm AGOCO said on Monday.

On Saturday, the pipeline just north of the Sarir field was damaged and set on fire, officials have said.

"Maintenance teams are working on repairing the damage," said a spokesman for AGOCO which operates Hariga and Sarir.

Hariga, located in the eastern city of Tobruk, was the last port in Libya exporting crude until the pipeline closure.

All other Libyan ports and most fields have stopped working due to chaos and fighting in the North African country.

Two offshore fields still export crude.

(Reporting by Ayman al-Warfalli, writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by David Evans)