TUNIS Libya is only producing oil from its operations in Brega, Sarir and the country's offshore fields, an oil ministry official said on Thursday.

The official also said a tank at the eastern Es Sider oil port that had been hit by a rocket was still on fire. The port stopped working two weeks ago due to clashes between factions of Libya's rival governments.

(Reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing)