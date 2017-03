TRIPOLI Two Libyan soldiers were killed and several planes damaged when a militia shelled the airport at the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Monday, a Libyan soldier told Reuters.

"Several planes and cars belonging to citizens were hit," said Abdel Rahma, a soldier of a unit protecting the airport said. A hall belonging to customs controls had also been hit, he said.

