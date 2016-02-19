WASHINGTON The Islamic State fighters in Libya that were targeted by U.S. warplanes in an overnight strike posed a threat to the United States as well as its interests in the region, Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook told a news briefing on Friday.

"We've made clear that we need to confront ISIL wherever it rears its head," Cook said, using an acronym for Islamic State.

"They have posed a direct threat to the United States, they have encouraged attacks against the United States and our allies and we're going to continue to confront it to protect our national security," Cook added.

U.S. warplanes carried out strikes targeting Islamic State militants at a training facility in Libya on Friday. The facility was linked to Noureddine Chouchane, a Tunisian blamed by his native country for attacks last year on a Tunis museum and the Sousse beach resort, which killed dozens of tourists.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and David Alexander; Editing by Doina Chiacu)