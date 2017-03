TRIPOLI Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, freed by former rebels who seized him from a hotel at dawn, said on Thursday on Twitter that his captors had wanted him to step down.

"I am fine, thank God. If the aim of the kidnapping operation was for me to present my resignation, then I won't resign. We are taking small steps, but in the right direction."

(Reporting by Yara Bayoumy in Cairo; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)