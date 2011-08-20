TRIPOLI A building in Tripoli destroyed overnight by NATO air strikes was the home of Abdullah al-Senussi, the brother-in-law of Muammar Gaddafi and head of Libyan intelligence, a neighbor said.

Libyan officials brought journalists to the scene of the bombing in a residential area, where a compound of buildings was completely destroyed.

The neighbor, oil engineer Omar Masood, who said he had lived across the street for 35 years, said the compound was the home of Abdullah al-Senussi. Senussi, the intelligence chief who is married to Gaddafi's sister, is one of three Libyan officials wanted by the International Criminal Court in the Hague along with Gaddafi and his son Saif al-Islam. (Reporting by Missy Ryan; Writing by Peter Graff)