CAIRO Libyan rebels have "almost certain" information that Libyan intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi was killed on Saturday along with Muammar Gaddafi's son Khamis, rebel military spokesman Ahmed Bani told Al Arabiya television on Monday.

A senior rebel commander had earlier reported that Khamis had died from wounds suffered in fighting.

"We have almost certain information that Khamis Gaddafi and Abdullah al-Senussi were killed on Saturday by a unit of the national liberation army during clashes in Tarhouna (90 km southeast of Tripoli). Khamis Gaddafi was buried in Bani Walid," Bani told the pan-Arab channel.

The Hague-based International Criminal Court has approved warrants for the arrest of Muammar Gaddafi, another of his sons, Saif al-Islam, and Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity.

