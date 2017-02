SIRTE, Libya More than 50 people were killed when two fuel tanks exploded in the Libyan city of Sirte on Monday, local residents said.

The explosion was caused by a short circuit, they said, and happened at midday on Monday. The two tanks were still on fire after dark.

Sirte was Muammar Gaddafi's home town where fighters with Libya's new rulers captured the dictator last week.

