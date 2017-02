CAIRO Rebels battling forces loyal to Muammar Gaddafi were nearing the gates of his heavily fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound in the center of Tripoli on Tuesday, a correspondent for satellite news channel Al Jazeera reported.

The channel broadcast images of shells being fired and smoke rising over the city as the rebels sought to rout Gaddafi troops in neighborhoods still under his control.

(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)