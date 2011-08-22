TUNIS Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi sought to blow up the embassy of an Arab country in Tunisia, a soldier who claimed to have been given the task said on Monday after handing himself over to Tunisian authorities.

"This bomb plot was designed by Gaddafi. He was seeking to derail the Tunisian revolution," the soldier, Colonel Abd Erazzak Al-Rajhi, said at a press conference organized by Tunisia's army.

A Tunisian military official at the press conference said the target had been the embassy of an Arab country, but he did not name the state.

Libyan state television has routinely accused Arab states Qatar and the UAE of being "traitors" for supporting a rebel offensive seeking to topple Gaddafi, and has also blamed revolutions in neighboring Tunisia and Egypt for inspiring the Libyan uprising.

Thousands of rebels streamed into Libya's capital Tripoli overnight in the final push of a six-month war to end Gaddafi's 42-years of rule, and fighting for control of the city continued into Monday.

Tunisian Prime Minister Beji Caid Sebsi congratulated Libya's rebel leadership by telephone on Monday for what he said was a "victory of the Libyan people."

Tunisia, on Libya's western border, has drawn thousands of refugees fleeing fighting.

