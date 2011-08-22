Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi takes part in an official welcoming ceremony in Kiev in this November 4, 2008 file photo. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich/Files

ANKARA The likely end of Libya's Muammar Gaddafi's rule is a lesson for leaders in the Middle East who ignore the demands of their people for change, Turkey said on Monday.

Muslim Turkey, a rising diplomatic and political power in the Middle East, once had close political ties with Gaddafi's government and Turkish companies had projects worth more than $15 billion in the oil producing north African state last year.

Turkey was opposed to both sanctions against Libya and NATO intervention after a revolt against Gaddafi's 42 year-rule erupted in February, but in May Ankara called on Gaddafi to step down and recognized the rebels as the legitimate government.

Backed by NATO air strikes, Libyan rebels advanced into the Libyan capital Monday as remnants of Gaddafi's fought last-ditch battles around the veteran leaders compound.

"What is happening in Libya is a lesson for the leaders of the region. It shows that leaders who do not listen to their people cannot stay in power," state TV TRT reported Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu as saying, without mentioning any other country.

Davutoglu is in Ethiopia on a tour of African countries.

Turkey has called on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, who has unleashed a crackdown on pro-democracy protests, to end the violence and carry out reforms in the neighboring country.

Turkey, unlike the United States and the European Union, has not called on Assad to step down, but has said repeatedly its patience is running out.

